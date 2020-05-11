A Somerset man currently serving five years for recording video of a teen while showering has filed a new motion to have his sentenced vacated.
James Bradley Phelps, 40, is currently lodged at Northpoint Training Center near Danville. In June 2017, a Pulaski County jury convicted Phelps of felony Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Minor, Tampering with Physical Evidence and misdemeanor Voyeurism in connection to the May 2016 incident when Phelps entered his bathroom while a relative through marriage, 16 at the time, was showering and shot video with his cell phone. Phelps claimed he deleted the video before he actually viewed it.
At sentencing, the defense sought to have the verdict set aside -- arguing that there was no evidence that the video showed anything but the victim’s face and that Phelps didn’t direct the victim to do anything that would constitute pornography. At the time, Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp imposed the jury’s recommended sentence: five years for Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Minor under 18, Tampering with Physical Evidence (one year concurrent) and Voyeurism (a misdemeanor for which the jury recommended six months concurrent).
On appeal, similar lack-of-evidence arguments were made on Phelps’ behalf but a three-judge panel unanimously upheld the conviction in August 2019.
Now Phelps is represented by Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who on April 13 filed an “RCr 11.42 motion” asking Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Jerrry Cox to set aside Phelps’ sentence due to ineffectiveness of original trial counsel.
The defense is now arguing that trial attorney George Bertram’s apparent concession in closing arguments to the voyeurism charge ultimately led to Phelps’ conviction on all charges. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton, who prosecuted the case, has filed an objection to the motion.
The motion is currently scheduled, in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, to be heard on May 28 in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.