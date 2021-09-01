FILE- Republican state Sen. David Givens, of Greensburg, argues in favor of a bill allowing charter schools on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky. With Kentucky Republicans suddenly in charge of deciding how the state will respond to the surging COVID-19 pandemic, Givens is hinting at one policy direction: decisions about mask mandates are best left to local officials. Senate President Pro Tem Givens mentioned that approach Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, as GOP lawmakers consider possible actions to be considered in an anticipated special legislative session. (AP Photo/Adam Beam, File)