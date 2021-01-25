Somerset Mayor Alan Keck opened up Monday’s city council meeting by explaining the change some people may have seen in their January utility bill.
Keck said he had gotten several calls asking about higher than normal bills, and wanted to inform the council in case they got any similar calls themselves.
“Last week, we enrolled some folks into an automatic COVID payment plan,” Keck explained.
This was not a “COVID fee,” he said. Rather, it is for anyone who has a past-due balance on their utility bill during the COVID pandemic was added into a payment plan to assist with those past-due amounts.
“Basically it was a six-months interest-free payment plan,” Keck said.
Any past-due balances are divided into six equal payments to be spread out over the next months.
He said the plan was a benefit to the customers, and it now allows the city to begin collecting on some of those outstanding payments.
He clarified that there has been no recent rate increase on bills and that the Cost of Living Adjustment will not go into effect until July 1.
More information can be found on the city of Somerset’s Facebook page and website.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council members heard the first reading of a proposal that would see the city give a strip of land over to Pulaski County government that might help ease traffic congestion around the entrance of its Solid Waste Center.
The County has asked the city for access through that property so it can have access between Ky. 80 and the old Cumberland Parkway road.
“This is going to allow them to put in some new businesses, but also access to that Ky. 80 easement,” Keck said.
He added that he didn’t see a negative to allowing the county access, and that it could potential increase the city’s tax base if a business does locate there.
A new entrance would be build off of the Cumberland Parkway side, just across from the new entrance to the Kia dealership.
“I think it will help congestion at that 80/27 intersection,” Keck said.
The ordinance states that the roads which exist in that area currently “lead to nowhere” and the change would be a better use of the property that its current function.
City Attorney John Adams said it might take a few weeks to finish up some “closings,” and therefore the second reading may not be held at the next city council meeting.
In other street-related business, Council member Robin Daughetee brought up a speed limit problem on Jacksboro Street.
“If you look at Jacksboro through Ferguson, the speed limit is 25 miles per hour,” he said. “When it goes into Somerset, it goes to into 35 miles per hour. We still have a lot of driveways that people are backing out of and some blind curves there as their driveways enter.”
Then, after crossing Murphy Avenue and entering onto Griffin Avenue, the speed limit becomes 25 miles per hour, he said.
He asked to council to look into changing the speed limit to make it 25 miles an hour through the whole street.
Adams said he would have to look into writing an ordinance for it.
Also, Adams said he would need to look into working on an ordinance that would address some pet-related issues downtown. Councilor John Ricky Minton expressed concern about people leaving animals tied up outside without shelter.
He was joined by Councilor David Burdine, who reminded Adams that a proposal had been submitted to him a few meetings ago that also concerned animal welfare.
Adams and Mayor Keck said they would get guidance from the Kentucky League of Cities on what kind of animal welfare ordinance would be appropriate for the area.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Councilor Jimmy Eastham said he had been working with David Hargis and the Street Department about marking intersections more clearly in terms of letting drivers know whether they are four-way stops or if drivers on only one street had to stop.
He said some signs are already up making drivers aware if they are approaching an intersection where the other road’s traffic does not have to stop.
