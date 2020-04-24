Alan Keck has made his views known over the past week. The Somerset Mayor has advocated for the reopening of certain businesses, going so far as to build his version of a plan that looked at a gradual reentry for Somerset’s citizens into the workforce and boosting the local economy.
So it may come as no surprise that when Governor Andy Beshear announced that he was partially lifting restrictions on medial services next week, the Somerset Mayor was supportive of the move.
Governor Beshear said that starting on Monday certain elective and non-urgent medical services will return, including health care clinics and medical offices, physical therapy and chiropractic offices, optometrists, dental offices with enhanced protections, and services in diagnostics, radiology and labs.
Medical services was one of the areas Mayor Keck focused on in the proposal he made public on Wednesday.
He and several other mayors around the state had submitted their ideas to the Governor’s Office this week in a way to show they were ready to begin opening up restrictions.
While Keck couldn’t say those ideas were part of why the governor made his announcement, Keck said he supported the decision.
“I’m really pleased with this decision,” Keck said. “I’m not sure if the plan we launched with the support of dozens of mayors made an impact, as we have not received a response from the governor. But the important thing is that the needle is moving. I am focused on progress for our citizens, not personal credit. And I’m thankful our chiropractors, optometrists, dentists and other health care practitioners can now safely treat patients and continue their careers.”
In his announcement, Governor Beshear said he was reaching out to local leaders and business groups, asking for input for plans to gradually jump-start Kentucky’s economy.
“It’s going to be gradual. It’s going to be phased,” he said. “Not everybody and everybody’s profession is going to be able to open up in the very short term. Doing it right is about saving lives and making sure that employees will be safe and people they serve will be safe.”
The guidelines for reopening medical services were, likewise, being done gradually with an eye on an eventual full reentry program.
“In many ways this is our proof of concept, that if we create the right guidelines, if we enforce those guidelines, and if we do it gradually, that we can do this safely,” Beshear said Thursday.
New safeguards being put in place in health care facilities will be the “new normal for the foreseeable future,” said Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner.
Traditional waiting rooms should be closed. Alternatives can include a “parking lot lobby,” where patients wait in their vehicles and get a text to come inside, Stack said.
Health care workers, patients and anyone else going inside a facility should be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including having their temperature taken, he said. Social distancing guidelines should be followed and masks should be worn by all providers, staff and patients, Stack said.
Health care providers who are part of the initial reopening must be able to obtain the needed personal protective equipment, he said.
“This is intended to be a phased, gradual reopening so we can do it thoughtfully, safely and see the consequences of these actions — so we can take adjustment ... actions if we need to,” Stack said.
And providers should still maximize use of telehealth, he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.