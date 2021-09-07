U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell had words of encouragement Tuesday for the business leaders of Pulaski County, but also had a plea to the public concerning COVID vaccinations and expressed his bleak outlook over the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.
McConnell spoke at the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon, held at the Center for Rural Development.
He had strong words concerning how the economy is currently being handled and how the public is perceiving the pandemic.
He reminded the audience that back in February and March of 2020 – before the pandemic hit the U.S., that, “America had the best economy it’s had in 50 years.”
But with a 100-year pandemic threatening the people, he admitted the government’s decision at that time was to shut down the economy and keep everyone home.
“We created, on purpose, an economic calamity in order to deal with a health care crisis,” McConnell said.
To help, the federal government passed the CARES act and initiated the PPP loan program to help small businesses and stimulate the economy.
“But we knew the only way we’d get on top of this, was to develop a vaccine or to kill the virus,” he said.
He looked back to his own childhood disease, polio, and how it took 50 years to develop two effective vaccines that would eradicate that disease.
The government’s billion-dollar investment into finding a vaccination for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was one that was praiseworthy in his view.
“In what can only be described as a modern medical miracle, we came up with not one, not two, but three highly effective vaccines in under one year. But alas, I admit it never occurred to me – never occurred to me – there might be reluctance to take the vaccine,” McConnell said. “And so here we are, with a resurgence of a coronavirus with a new – what they call – delta variant, and the hospitals are full.”
He repeated the statistic that many medical officials have stated over the past month, saying that 90 percent of those in the hospital with COVID complications are unvaccinated.
“The only way we’ll ever get this in the rear-view mirror is to get vaccinated – enough of us to get what they call herd immunity.”
But while he praised the efforts of the government to help with development of the vaccine, McConnell was less than pleased with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
He admitted that former President Donald Trump had wanted to leave – a move McConnell said he had argued with Trump over.
He argued with current President Joe Biden over it as well, he said. But Biden completed his plan to completely withdraw from the middle eastern country.
“It’s hard to imagine a more incompetent exit,” he said.
McConnell also admitted that many Americans likely felt we have been there too long.
“Probably, many of you thought, if the question were phrased, ‘Have we been there too long?’ You’d probably say, ‘Yeah, 20 years is long enough. I expect we’ve been there too long.’”
But, with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks within sight, McConnell said, it was important to remember why we had entered Afghanistan to begin with.
“It was to take the Taliban out of power and for Afghanistan to not be a launching pad for groups like Al Qaeda, that created 9/11,” he said.
“… In my opinion, the policy worked. We haven’t had another mass casualty attack here since 9/11.”
As of a few months ago, the U.S. only had 2,500 troops in the country, what McConnell called a “light footprint,” and they hadn’t had a single death in combat in over a year and a half.
In fact, McConnell said, over the course of the entire war the U.S. had lost a little more than 2,000 people, compared to Afghans who had had 65,000 people killed.
However, in trying to pull out, 13 U.S. service people will killed by a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport.
McConnell pointed out that while troops may have left, there were still a large number of Americans, allies and those who had helped the U.S. such as interpreters who were still in Afghanistan and, therefore, still in danger.
Also, McConnell said he was worried about the women who live there and whether they would be able to keep their jobs, or whether the girls of that country would be able to continue their education.
He said other terrorist groups around the world were watching the footage of the smiling Taliban as they re-entered the area, knowing that they had won over the U.S., and worried about what that image would mean for our safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.