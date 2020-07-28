A Somerset restaurant is closing for two weeks after learning that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Below is the full statement issued Monday evening from Mellow Mushroom owner Hunt Prather:
"It has come to our attention that one of our employees, who recently traveled out of state, has tested positive and is symptomatic for COVID-19. Effective immediately we will be closing the restaurant for the next 14 days in order to deep clean, have all necessary staff tested and monitored for symptoms, and work alongside the Lake Cumberland District Health Department to contact any guests who may have been exposed. We will reopen for regular business at 11 am on Tuesday, August 11.
"While we have not been mandated to close, the health and safety of our customers, staff, and their families is our chief concern and thus have made the difficult decision to do so for the next two weeks. Per the Governor’s recommendation, we instituted contact tracing inside of the restaurant earlier this month. As a result of these early measures, we are able to work with the LCDHD to quickly identify anyone, guest or employee, who dined or worked within our facility on Saturday or Sunday, July 25-26, 2020 and may have come into contact with the COVID positive employee.
