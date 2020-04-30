The bad news is, there won’t be a Master Musicians Festival in 2020.
The good news is, you’ll pretty much get to see what would have been the 2020 edition of MMF in 2021.
The festival’s organizers sent out an email to ticketbuyers this week informing them of their ticket refund or roll-over options, as well as letting them known that “a majority of our line-up” for the concert that would have been this July has committed to return to the festival next year.
In fact, MMF Board President Tiffany Finley said that approximately 95 percent of the line-up will be returning — and there are just three or four more acts they’re waiting to hear from to be certain.
“It’s easier to list the ones we haven’t had confirm,” said Finley. “Only Arlo McKinley, John R. Miller, and the Hill Country Devil (haven’t yet confirmed).”
McKinley in particular was an artist Finley was excited about back when the 2020 line-up was announced. “He’s got some big stuff coming up; he’s just trying to figure out his schedule,” said Finley. “He loves our festival dearly and we love him. Hopefully it will work out.”
The big hook this year was Blues Traveler, a band that got plenty of MTV and radio play back in the 1990s with hits like “Run-Around” and “Hook.” The headliner is among those committed to return for the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 16 and 17 of next year.
“We are ecstatic to carry forward the incredible music we were planning for you to 2021, when it will be safer for all of us to enjoy it,” reads the letter from MMF.
Other artists to confirm their return include: The Steeldrivers, Devon Gilfillian, Kelsey Waldon, The Wooks, Morgan Wade, Billy Don Burns, Nicholas Jamerson, Mojothunder, Wayne Graham, Jaime Wyatt, Wade Sapp, David Vaughan Lindsey, Bee Taylor, The Local Honeys, Grayson Jenkins, Maria Carrelli, Darrin Hacquard, Buck The Taxidermist, Jenn Marie, Sylmar, Driftwood Gypsy, Tiffany Williams, Coby Langham, Brother Smith, Hill House, Jordan Smart, Kelly Caldwell, Cody Lee Meece, Brian Combs, and Tommy Cate & Friends.
Those who bought a ticket for this year were sent three options in the letter:
• Transfer the ticket to 2021 for no extra cost (and as a thanks from the festival, doing so would earn a ticketholder a limited edition 2021 MMF swag item);
• Donate the ticket to the non-profit MMF and choose to purchase another ticket in 2021 (also comes with a 2021 swag item).
“Your donation to our all-volunteer, non-profit organization helps us continue to bring incredible music to rural Kentucky for for a reasonable price,” reads the letter;
• Request a refund (allowing two weeks for processing).
“We totally understand if someone needs a refund during these difficult times,” said Finley.
That said, not many people have requested one. Finley estimated that about 75 percent of those to respond have either transferred their ticket to next year or are donating it to the festival.
“(The response) has been amazing,” she said. “It means everything to us (that people are donating or holding onto their tickets). It definitely means the future of the festival to us, that’s how serious it is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.