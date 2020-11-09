Sixth graders at Meece Middle School will be attending classes virtually through Thursday, and will be allowed to return to school in person on Friday.
The Somerset Independent School District made the announcement this weekend. Superintendent Kyle Lively confirmed that the reason was due to a case of COVID-19.
“There was one positive case at that grade level. Contact tracing by the health department led to everyone at that grade level being placed on distance learning through Thursday,” Lively said.
“Only one grade level is impacted at this time,” he said.
Due to privacy concerns, the superintendent could not say whether the case was connected to a faculty member or a student.
Lively did say that there are around 86 students in the sixth grade who attend in-person classes, with several more who normally attend virtually.
Lively said that during normal in-person operation, sixth graders who attend at the school remain in their classrooms throughout the day, with teachers rotating between rooms. Students only leave their classroom for lunch and special classes, such as gym and art.
