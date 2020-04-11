Patricia Ann Day is so much more than a statistic — a number added to a growing list of Americans who have died at the hands of the coronavirus outbreak.
"She was the most audacious woman you'd ever meet," said Kryss Pfeiffer, Pat's granddaughter. "She was a trailblazer in so many ways."
Pat raised four children as a single mom — then mourned the death of two sons. She spent her retirement stripping tobacco in Pulaski County because she wanted "purpose."
And all through her life, she was unique and true to herself.
"She loved to spend time with her family and friends," Kryss said. "She was quick-witted and spirited in all she did."
Patricia Day died Friday afternoon at the age of 79 — the second Pulaski countian to lose their life after contracting the COVID-19 virus.
Pat was one of those people who are at high-risk during this crisis because of a number of underlying health issues — she was diabetic, suffered with COPD and was a long-time smoker who was battling leukemia and heart disease. For the last few years, she was also stricken with dementia.
"(COVID-19) was like a time bomb for her," Kryss said. "It was just too much."
Pat had been having serious health issues since early March. An "unknown infection" was first thought to be a UTI. But Pat also was dealing with a consistent fever — and then breathing problems developed.
"This was when COVID-19 was just becoming a real cause for alarm," Kryss said. "There was no testing they could use here. They just tried to treat this unknown infection with antibiotics."
Last Tuesday, however, the breathing issues worsened and Pat was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
"My mom accompanied her but they were separated at the ER," Kryss said. "She was tested for COVID-19 at that time and the next day we were told she was positive.
"On Wednesday, my grandma coded and they told us she just couldn't endure any more," Kryss continued. "We needed to take her off the ventilator. They allowed two people to come say goodbye while she passed."
The frightening aspect of Pat Day's case is that, because of her health issues, she was home all the time.
"The only point of exposure came from those entering her home," Kryss said. "I hated not seeing her during her finals days, but I was protecting myself and my family by staying home, and I thought I was protecting her, too."
Pat's family is now in isolation because of their possible exposure to the virus. A small service is being planned for a beloved mother and grandmother — but those who have had contact with her will be forced to remain in their vehicles.
"I thought I'd eventually get to see her again .. right? Maybe if we had been able to make people understand their part in this, that could have been true," Kryss added. "Even if we social distance, it can affect us or ones we love if others do not. If we all don't work together, this won't work and we will lose more of our precious grandparents."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.