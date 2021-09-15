FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 file photo, supporters of a bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring vaccinations or punishing workers who don't receive them rally in favor of the legislation demonstrate outside the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Republican legislators in more than half of U.S. states, spurred on by voters angry over lockdowns and mask mandates, have passed laws to take away powers state and local officials use to protect the public against infectious diseases. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)