Jarod Cox became interested in jewelry design at a young age — sculpting beads from the Kentucky clay and collecting geodes that he found in Fishing Creek near where he grew up.
Cox has turned that love into a business. Through Fishing Creek Jewelry, the metalsmith and lapidary artist specializes in fashioning locally-sourced stones and gems into wearable art.
One such stone is Kentucky agate, which Cox cuts and polishes before setting in handcrafted bezels of sterling silver, copper or gold. He makes everything from rings to necklaces.
In January 2020, Cox introduced the Quilt Square Collection — a series of necklaces reflecting common quilt patterns of the region. He spends hours planning and individually crafting each piecee — all of which reflect the people and spirit of Appalachia.
“I really enjoy creating pieces inspired by this region - you will find old tobacco barns, blue herons, quilt squares and Appalachian mountain ranges throughout my work,” he said.
In addition to his own designs, Cox loves to work with customers to build custom pieces that incorporate elements of their life and home into unique jewelry that can become family heirlooms or gifts for loved ones.
While at Berea College earning a Bachelor’s degree in studio arts, Cox took a labor position that taught him the basics of metalsmithing.
“I then had the privilege to continue my work through the 123 Gallery as part of an Accelerated Artists Program in Berea before becoming a full time professional artist, launching Fishing Creek Jewelry in 2016,” Cox said.
Cox’s work has been featured in the Kentucky Artisan Center, the Log House Craft Gallery, and the 123 Gallery. Throughout the year, pandemic cancellations notwithstanding you can find him at a variety of festivals and events such as Kentucky Crafted, Berea Makers Markets, Lexington Makers Markets, the Spoonbread Festival, the Berea Craft Festival, the Kentucky Green Living Fair, and more.
“Currently, the only places to shop my inventory are on my Etsy shop and in person at Battlefield Coffee Co. in Nancy,” Cox said. “I ship worldwide and offer local pickup in Nancy. I am also on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
“I am looking forward to making a return to in-person markets, something that due to COVID I haven’t participated in since December 2019.”
Check out Etsy.com/shop/fishingcreekjewelry to learn more.
