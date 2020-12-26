The good news that the number of new COVID-19 cases were down within both Pulaski and the 10-county district as a whole was tempered by the fact that Lake Cumberland District Health Department officials pointed out fewer testing sites were open during the holiday timeframe.
Over the course of the week, Pulaski saw three deaths due to COVID-related issues, as reported by LCDHD. Those included an 82-year-old female long-term care resident who had been hospitalized; a 98-year-old female long-term care resident who had been hospitalized; and a 90-year-old long-term care resident.
Those deaths brought Pulaski’s total up to 55.
Wayne county saw a number of deaths as well, including a 53-year-old female who had been hospitalized who had been released from Public Health observation as no longer contagious, but later succumbed to lasting complications from the disease; an 83-year-old female who had been hospitalized; and a 66-year-old male who had been hospitalized.
Those deaths brought Wayne’s total up to 14.
As for new cases, LCDHD reported that Pulaski saw 290 newly diagnosed cases, down from 422 the week before.
Wayne had 134 new cases, down from 174 reported the week before.
The 10-county district reported having 789 new cases, down significantly from the 1,170 cases reported the week before, and the first time in four weeks new cases were less than 1,000.
Throughout the district there are 91 people hospitalized due to COVID, with 31 of those being Pulaskians and 13 being from Wayne County.
LCDHD’s daily report for Saturday celebrated the fact that vaccinations were rolling out to health care workers and nursing home residents within the district.
“Until the vaccine is widely available, please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces,” the health department stated.
