In a rare case of a downward trend being positive, Pulaski continued to have fewer new COVID-19 cases this week – as did the Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s 10-county total.
But while the district reported no new deaths on Sunday, officials say there is still work to be done before they can consider the pandemic under control.
Pulaski currently has a total of 73 deaths due to coronavirus-related ailments. This is four more than the Commonwealth Journal’s last update.
The newest deaths are of an 80-year-old, a 75-year-old and a 30-year-old, all of whom were reported on Thursday and all of whom had been hospitalized; and a 73-year-old who had been hospitalized who was listed on Friday.
Pulaski ended the week with 285 new cases, down from the 324 cases diagnosed the week before. The total among the 10 counties that make up the district was 858, down from the 928 reported from the week before.
As of Sunday, Pulaski had 282 current cases of COVID-19, 20 of whom were hospitalized. There have been 4,640 people released from being monitored by LCDHD for an all-time total of 4,995 cases.
The continued rollout of the vaccine is still moving slow but steady, health officials said. The majority of the district’s doses right now are going toward vaccinating school staff, with officials saying that clinics already have been held in Taylor, Casey, Adair and Clinton County schools.
Pulaski-area schools are scheduled to have their clinics this week and next.
As of right now, the majority of the doses coming in for the general public are the 500 doses a week being sent to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, according to LCDHD officials.
“The Lake Cumberland District’s health departments are not pre-registering for future vaccination phases currently, as we have not been authorized to order additional first dose vaccines, nor have we been promised that we will be allowed to do so in the future,” officials stated.
They went on to say that after the vaccination of school staff, “It is our present understanding that much of the state’s weekly supply of vaccine will be diverted to regional, mass vaccination sites for the 70 and older population. These mass vaccination sites, as we understand it, will be provided via a state contract with Kroger, not through the local health departments.”
On the plus side, health officials said they believe Walgreens and CCS pharmacies have visited every nursing home in the state.
