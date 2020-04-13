In Monday's community update, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley welcomed Dr. Richard Van Dam — medical director for New Vista Oakwood — to talk about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
While the world hasn't seen anything like this pandemic since the Spanish Flu swept the globe in 1918, Dr. Van Dam does have substantive experience with infectious diseases. Prior to joining Oakwood three years ago, the internist worked at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta during the Ebola crisis just over five years ago.
"I never could have imagined we'd be facing a global pandemic like this," Dr. Van Dam said, "but I'm glad to bring some of the expertise to help protect the staff and clients at Oakwood.…
"This COVID-19 pandemic has found its way to Kentucky now and it's found its way to Pulaski and Somerset," the doctor continued. "We've been working hard to make sure that it doesn't make its way to Oakwood."
Like most other businesses and agencies, Oakwood has limited in-person contact on campus — including at its multidisciplinary clinic. Dr. Van Dam said the clinic had gotten a head start by implementing telemedicine services a few months before anyone became aware of COVID-19. In addition to restricting who could visit the campus, the facility also implemented a limited outing policy for clients. For those who do come on campus, everyone undergoes a temperature screening at the gate.
"Even though many individuals will be asymptomatic and not have a fever, this is probably the most predictable way to see if somebody [needs to be tested]," Dr. Van Dam said.
The intermediate care facility employs more than 600 people to care for both residential and non-residential clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities around the clock. The doctor noted that all staff were provided with surgical masks at the start of the crisis, but acknowledged that the facility is as vulnerable to PPE (personal protective equipment) shortages as other healthcare providers. One way to combat that is by making their own cloth masks for staff, clients, and even family members at home.
Dr. Van Dam praised Governor Andy Beshear and the commonwealth's public health officials for making Kentucky one of the first states to implement a telemedicine model, among other changes made in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. "Flattening the curve," he said, is important not only to making sure the healthcare system isn't overwhelmed all at once but also for hopes of seeing fewer people contract the virus or at least waiting for a vaccine or better treatment.
According to the latest numbers available, which were posted by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department Sunday night, Pulaski County had had a total of 31 coronavirus cases with 18 having recovered and 11 now in self isolation.
"We've had two deaths but we've had really good recovery too," Dr. Van Dam said, "which speaks to the response."
Dr. Van Dam noted that those cases only reflect who has been tested, and estimated that as many as half of people who have or had COVID-19 may be asymptomatic.
Judge Kelley said he was proud of Pulaski Countians for keeping the local curve relatively flat, pointing to two particular outbreaks which he said skewed the local numbers. He offered condolences to the family of the second victim, Patricia Day. "My thoughts and prayers are with that family and all the families that are having to deal with loss at this time," he said.
The judge implored the public to keep up their efforts of social distancing and sanitizing. "It comes down to playing defense right now," he said, asking Van Dam for his medical opinion about when a sense of normalcy may return.
The doctor couldn't give a definitive answer but hinted that at least some restrictions may be needed through August or September. He recommended starting a garden in case the importing of food becomes an issue. Echoing Judge Kelley's assertion that people need to assume everyone is carrying the virus, Dr. Van Dam recommended wearing a mask and gloves anytime someone goes out.
"This is very hard for people," he said. "We're not used to talking through masks. We're not used to socially distancing; we're such a close knit community but you are really doing your neighbor so much good if you wear a mask. It doesn't mean that you have it. It just means that you care about your neighbor and that you want to protect them."
