Pulaski’s newest confirmed case of coronavirus was determined through an antibody test, meaning that person contracted COVID-19 several weeks ago and is not currently showing symptoms, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD).
That patient, a 34-year-old male, along with a 9-year-old female in Russell county were both tested for antibodies, checking for an immune system response that is present after a person has been exposed to the disease and has recovered.
“Even though we are adding those two cases to our total case count, we are not adding them to our current cases,” the health department stated.
While antibody can be used to determine whether or not someone has been exposed to the virus, health department officials warned this week that the tests may not be entire accurate.
Dr. Christine Weyman talked about antibody testing during its weekly update. “It is not a very reliable test, and each one has a different degree of reliability, so it just depends on which ones are being used.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the development of antibodies, called Immunoglobulin M (IgM) and Immunoglobulin G (IgG), takes place within two to three weeks after the illness onset.
The problem seems to be that many of the tests kits labeled as being able to test for the antibodies have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
As of May 14, The American Medical Association cautioned its members that “the vast majority of more than 120 tests on the market have not been authorized by the FDA, despite marketing claims to the contrary.”
Additionally, the amount of exposure a person had to the coronavirus – or lack of exposure – may complicate being able to determine whether a test results in a false positive. The LCDHD area may have around one percent of the population who have contracted the disease, Weyman said.
“So, if someone has not had symptoms compatible with coronavirus, then they’re more likely to have a false positive result than a true positive,” she said.
She could not give specifics on where antibody testing is available, but did say that private health providers can send test samples to private labs, so most people should be able to access a health provider providing the test.
As of Friday, LCDHD’s numbers showed that Pulaski still has two active known cases of COVID-19, with one of those patients being hospitalized.
Pulaski has had a total of 57 cases.
