Last month was the first time in Somernites Cruise history that a show wouldn't go on as planned. This month will be no different.
Somernites Cruise has announced the cancellation of the May show, which was scheduled for the weekend of the 22 and 23 due to "current state restrictions on large gatherings associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak," according to a release from the organization in its online newsletter.
The release emphasized that the cancellation applies only to the activities scheduled for the May show, including the always-popular Mopar Mania showcase.
"No determination has been made regarding any future Somernites shows at this time," read the statement from Somersnites Cruise. "... We want to cruise as badly as anyone and hopefully we can so very soon."
The Mopar Mania showcase featuring cars from the Chrysler family planned for the May show has been rescheduled as part of the regular September 26 cruise event.
Somernites Cruise asked that fans continue to check the Facebook Fanpage for future Cruise events, and support the event's sponsors, which are listed at www.somernitescruise.com.
"Our primary concern at Somernites Cruise is the health and welfare of participants, spectators, and volunteers," read the statement. "We strongly encourage everyone continue to observe guidelines for social distancing and mitigation as efforts to resolve this crisis continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.