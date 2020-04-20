Northern Elementary will hold a virtual special-called SBDM meeting Monday, April 27 at 2 p.m. in the principal's office.
watchdog
Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 11:56 am
Jordon Tomlison, 23, of Eubank, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence.In accordance with the recommendations concerning the COVID-19, the services will be private, and for immediate family only. Please feel free to log onto our website: www.morrisandhislope.com where you can si…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.