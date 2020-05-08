Delmas E. McKinney, 66, of Eubank, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. In accordance with the recommendations concerning the COVID-19, the services will be private, and for immediate fa…
Fayrene Thurman, 84, of Somerset, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. In accordance with the recommendations concerning the COVID-19, the services will be privat…
