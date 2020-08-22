The Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s (LCDHD) report for Saturday listed a one-day count of new COVID-19 cases for Pulaski of 24, most of whom are connected to an outbreak of a Pulaski nursing home.
LCDHD did not name the nursing home, saying only “We have two very large nursing home outbreaks occurring in our district right now, one in Green and one in Pulaski County. Our hearts and prayers go out to those residents, families, and staff members.”
The health department reported two deaths today from residents in the Green County nursing facility.
Pulaski’s weekly total of new COVID-19 cases took a sharp jump compared to the downward trend seen in the past couple of weeks. Pulaski ended the week with 76 new cases, up from last week’s total of 40.
The ages of the new cases range from 16 years of age to 90, with 19 cases being 60 years old or older.
Pulaski currently has 81 active cases, six of whom are hospitalized.
District wide, the health department said they have 62 more active cases than last Saturday, “this despite having released 148 cases this week.”
The district’s weekly total of new cases is 216, up from last week’s 142.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.