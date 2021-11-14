FILE - Jim Young, a Navy veteran, kisses his daughter Holly Hurst, without the use of protective garments at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins, Miss., as part of Operation "Family Reunion," April 1, 2021. The government on Friday, Nov. 12, directed nursing homes to open their doors wide to visitors, easing many remaining pandemic restrictions while urging residents, families and facility staff to keep their guard up against outbreaks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)