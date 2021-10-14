First year nursing student, Emma Champlin, poses for a photo near her class at Fresno State on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Fresno, Calif. Nurses around the U.S. are getting burned out by the COVID-19 crisis and quitting, yet enrollment at nursing schools is surging. Champlin said that like many of her classmates, she saw the pandemic as a chance to learn critical-care skills and to help at a time when those abilities are needed. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)