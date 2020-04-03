In his recent Facebook live updates regarding the novel coronavirus, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley has been inviting community partners to discuss what's happening in various sectors of the county. On Thursday, he welcomed Michelle Allen, executive director for the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
Like many agencies in the county, Allen's office has been closed to in-person traffic. With the coronavirus pandemic surging just ahead of the traditional start of the lake season, Allen said that state leaders in her industry have been working with local tourism officials on ways to attract visitors later in the year.
"When it's time, we'll be ready," she said, adding that digital advertising of the area has been postponed until late May when the season actually starts. "Right now is not our busy season. Our busy season starts Memorial Day."
Judge Kelley put forth the idea of marketing the area to those who already live here. "What a perfect time to encourage folks to stay home and enjoy the nature and the beauty that we have right here in Pulaski County," he said. "There's so much we can do within a half-hour's travel in Pulaski County."
Allen also talked about supporting the community's small businesses and encouraged the public to keep checking the CVB website at lctourism.com for news regarding local events. During an earlier update, Somernites Cruise executive director Keith Floyd had announced that the April show had been cancelled but organizers are taking a "wait and see" approach for subsequent months — as are organizers for the Master Musicians Festival, which is usually held in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.