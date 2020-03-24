Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.