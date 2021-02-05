The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) announced that they will be getting 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to give out to members of the public who are in groups 1A and 1B.
The vaccinations are the first dose of a two dose series. They will be given out over the next three weeks, officials said.
People 70 years of age or older qualify for the vaccinations.
LCDHD officials will take appointments by phone, with those phone lines opening on Monday at 9 a.m. EST/8 a.m. CST.
Those who get through will speak with a live operator.
“Do not call early. Do not leave your information on our answering machine,” the Health Department’s statement urged.
Each county within the Lake Cumberland District has its own telephone number to call:
• Adair: 270-384-2286
• Casey: 606-787-6911
• Clinton: 606-387-5711
• Cumberland: 270-864-2206
• Green: 270-932-4341
• McCreary: 606-376-2412
• Pulaski: 606-679-4416
• Russell: 270-343-2181
• Taylor: 270-465-4191
• Wayne: 606-348-9349
Health officials said they expected to have 30 phone lines open with 15 to 20 operators, but expected to have all appointment slots filled within a few hours.
“[W]e know the demand will be greater than the supply. We apologize in advance for not being able to accommodate everyone,” officials said.
