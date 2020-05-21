The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) announced that Pulaski County has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 – a 75-year-old male resident of an area nursing home.
LCDHD did not name the nursing home, but stated, “That nursing home has already notified all residents, employees and families about the situation.”
Pulaski’s new case is one of three new cases in the district, with the other two being in Adair County and Taylor County. Adair County also reported one new death, a 73-year-old female who is indirectly related to the Summit Manor nursing home in Columbia.
“For all our new positive cases, we are completing or have already completed case investigations and close contact tracing,” LCDHD stated.
