After going a week without any COVID-related deaths in the district, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) announced Thursday the death of a 71-year-old Wayne County resident who had been hospitalized.
Before that, the most recent deaths reported within the 10-county district were two Pulaski residents who were announced on April 8: An 88-year-old and a 92-year-old, both of whom had been hospitalized.
Earlier this week, LCDHD announced that it had temporarily suspended administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “in an abundance of caution” after reports emerged that at least six people across the U.S. developed a rare type of blood clot after receiving the shot.
All six people were women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms began between six and 13 days after receiving the shot.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration advised pausing the use of the vaccine until more information is available.
LCDHD officials said that those who were scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be offered the Moderna vaccine as an alternative.
“Thanks to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and the Medical Center at Albany on helping secure enough Moderna vaccine to honor our scheduled appointments,” health officials stated.
As of Friday’s numbers, Pulaski has 41 active COVID cases, with four people hospitalized, while Wayne County has seven active cases with one person hospitalized.
Both counties and the district as a whole seemed to be continuing the trend of having fewer and fewer cases each week. As of Friday afternoon, Pulaski had reported 49 new cases for the week, down from 57 the week before.
Wayne County showed four new cases of COVID this week, down from the seven reported the week before.
