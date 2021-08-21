This July 2021 photo provided by Kattie Mae Koehler shows Ethan Koehler at Baptist Health in Paducah, Ky. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's campaign for COVID-19 vaccinations gained a new voice with a highly personal testimonial — a one-time vaccine skeptic recounting his debilitating fight against the virus. Ethan Koehler spoke in stark terms of his journey from downplaying the pandemic to being laid low by excruciating pain, struggles to breathe and then “relearning” to walk without losing his breath as the coronavirus ravaged his health. (Kattie Mae Koehler via AP)