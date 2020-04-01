Thank goodness March is over.
It lasted what seemed like an eternity.
But now we're in April.
This is the time of the year when young people in our community should be marking milestones.
Instead, there is nothing but uncertainty.
And the reality is that there's a very good possibility the 2019-2020 school year is over.
I hope and pray that's not the case — but we all know it could happen.
And my heart breaks for our kids.
My youngest child, Carly, is in fifth grade at Pulaski Elementary. We've watched her grow from a tiny kindergartner to a bright young pre-teen while at PES. To think that she and her classmates may never go back and have that experience of graduating into middle school just breaks my heart.
Parents of kindergartners have to feel the same way. A kindergarten graduation is a precious moment. To think it may be wiped out just hurts the soul.
And what about our community's high school seniors?
Their loss is overwhelming. They are really feeling the brunt of the coronavirus era.
Senior student-athletes who participate in spring sports have likely lost their final year of representing their school.
No prom.
Maybe no graduation ceremonies— at least not during the traditional time of year.
It's just not fair.
I hope when this COVID-19 crisis subsides — even if its beyond having an actual ending to the school year — our school systems can plan ceremonies for all these kids who have had to sacrifice so much during these harrowing times.
So while we worry about our elderly and people with health issues ... while we pray for our doctors, nurses and first responders during perilous times ... let's also think about our young people who have lost so many special moments during this crazy time.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
