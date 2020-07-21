Eubank, Pulaski County's northernmost city, will elect its entire city commission by write-in votes during the November 3 General Election.
"We didn't know anything about (moving the filing deadline back from August to June 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mayor Eddie Hicks. Hicks is in the middle of a four-year term and not up for reelection.
"One of our commissioners went down last week to pick up his papers to file and they told him he had missed the deadline," said Hicks.
Hicks said an effort will be made to reelect incumbent Eubank commissioners by write-in votes. "That's all we can do ... we've got a pretty good bunch (of commissioners) and I'd hate to see it broken up ... we're getting a lot done ... we're making a lot of improvements." Current members of Eubank City Commission are Kenny Upchurch, Iris Todd, David Shivel and Curtis Todd.
The city of Ferguson will have to elect one member of its six-member city council by write-in vote. Incumbents Linda Hughes, Karen Gregg, Paul Moody and Anthony DePrato all filed for reelection to a new two-year term along with newcomer Cory Dobbs, son of Mayor Allen Dobbs. Incumbents Eileen Thacker and Melissa Thacker did not file for reelection, leaving Ferguson council one candidate short of a full, six member council.
At Science Hill, incumbents Billy New, Beth Wheet, William J. Dick and Jimmy Ramsey all filed for reelection to the four-member city commission. Each qualified voted in Science Hill has four votes in the council race.
At Burnside, incumbents Dwayne Sellers, Terry Vanover, Carol Griffin and Randy Berry all filed for reelection to Burnside City Council. Also filing were Noel Davis and Keith Summers. Incumbents Brandon Becker and Mike Lynn did not file for another term. Burnside City Council has six seats, and voters will vote for six.
Daphne Tucker filed for the Division 1 seat on the Pulaski County Board of Education, a seat now held by Brandy Daniels who did not file for another term. Incumbent Patricia Edwards filed for reelection to her Division 2 seat and Rebekah Branscum filed for reelection to her Division 5 seat on the Pulaski County Board of Education. Board members with time remaining in their current terms are Laura Carrigan, Division 4; and Cindy Price, Division 3.
"Skip" Norfleet filed for reelection to another term on the Science Hill Board of Education. Incumbent Garry Patrick did not file, leaving an open spot to be filled by write-in votes. David Sayers Jr., Jasie Logsdon and Mark Catron all have time remaining in their terms on the Science Hill Board of Education.
Jacob W. Grabeel II filed for reelection to another term on the Somerset Board of Education. Paula Wheeler also filed as a candidate for the city school board. Two position on the board are up for election. Dr. Lenora F. DeBord did not file for reelection. City school board members with time remaining in their current terms are Dr. Michael W. Hail, Scott P. Gulock and Elaine A. Wilson.
Somerset is divided into 12 wards with each qualified voter in the city having a vote in each ward.
Candidates for Somerset City Council:
1st Ward –– Incumbent David C. Burdine is unopposed.
2nd Ward –– Incumbent Brian Dalton is unopposed.
3rd Ward –– Incumbent Jerry Wheeldon and Jeff Wesley. Wesley, a former member of Science Hill City Commission who moved to Somerset, filed as a candidate in Somerset's 3rd Ward. However, Mark Vaught, Pulaski County election coordinator, said Wesley lives in the 4th Ward. Wesley, contacted by the Commonwealth Journal, said he was told when he filed he lived in Somerset's Ward 3. "However, I have found since I do live in Ward 4. "I'm trying to get it resolved with County Attorney Martin Hatfield ... to see if I can get my filing amended ... If not, I'll either run as a write-in or drop out," Wesley said. At the moment, according to a list of council candidates prepared by the county clerk's office, Wesley is listed as a candidate in Ward 3 to oppose Wheeldon. Vaught said the county clerk's office by law must accept candidates' filing papers as presented. "We are not allowed to give advice. He said Wesley filed his papers a couple of days ahead of Somerset City Council's late January filing deadline.
4th Ward –– Incumbent James (Jimmy) Eastham is unopposed. However, Jeff Wesley would be a candidate if he were to get his filing error amended.
5th Ward –– Incumbent Jerry Girdler and Jeanette Hislope
6th Ward –– Former city councilor James Robin Daughetee and Phyllis Lawson. Mike New resigned from his 6th Ward seat and did not seek reelection.
7th Ward –– Patrick Hunley is unopposed. He will succeed his mother, Donna Hunley, a longtime council member who did not seek reelection.
8th Ward –– Incumbent John Ricky Minton is unopposed
9th Ward –– Incumbent Jim Mitchell is unopposed.
10th Ward –– Incumbent David Godsey is unopposed.
11 Ward –– Incumbent Amanda "Bean" Bullock and Teresa Singleton
12th Ward –– Incumbent Tom Eastham is unopposed.
