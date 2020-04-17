The streets of Oaklawn were the site of a parade Wednesday evening, with sirens, honking horns, and confetti. All of it in honor of one young man – a Somerset High School senior who was celebrating his 19th birthday.
But it seemed to be so much more than Dylan Pennington’s birthday bash. It was a celebration for overcoming adversity, of keeping sight of your goals when life doesn’t go your way. It was a chance for the community to celebrate themselves as much as it was celebrating someone’s birthday.
Plus, it was a way for people to connect during the weird circumstances surrounding the spring of 2020.
Dylan’s mom, KarlaAnne Ballew-Pennington, said that the birthday parade was the idea of her best friend and Dylan’s godmother, Shona Harper.
On the day, another family friend, Gretchen Tuck, beautifully sang “Happy Birthday” from the street, while a cavalcade of cars and cruisers got ready to file past Dylan’s house.
Leading off the parade was Sheriff Greg Speck, the father of Dylan’s girlfriend Megan Speck. After him came Somerset Police Chief William Hunt, then friends, family and others bringing gifts, signs and well-wishes for the teen.
After greeting and hugging each person who passed by, Dylan stood in his driveway and admitted it had all been a surprise to him.
The 19-year-old has seen his share of setbacks, even before the coronavirus outbreak took it’s toll on his senior year.
Mom KarlaAnne told the story of how, when Dylan was 14, he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a chronic condition that affects a person’s digestive tract and bowels.
He was told by his doctors that he would likely need to have a colostomy bag by his sophomore year.
But, mom says with pride, he is “as healthy as a horse.” He even continued to play sports until recent, unrelated issues cut down on some of his activities.
Dylan explained that, when he was a sophomore, he broke his wrist trying to catch a football, which knocked him out of that season.
Then, as a junior, he broke his leg during basketball season, necessitating a helicopter flight to the University of Kentucky’s Medical Center and several months of mending.
“Going through all that has really been hard on me,” he said. “I was homeschooled for three or four months when I broke my leg because I couldn’t go to school, and that really hurt me. But now, not seeing my other friends from school for another couple months is really hard on me because I’m really sociable with everyone in our high school.”
Through it all, KarlaAnne said her son has not once complained about his problems.
“He’s never said ‘Why me?’ or had a bad word about it,” she said.
“I’ve had to adapt to everything,” he said.
That means dealing with the newest challenge, staying safe during the virus outbreak. “It’s been stressful to go through honestly, to stay in the house all the time, but it’s going to be over with soon,” Dylan said.
Because of his disease and the medication he takes for it, Dylan’s doctors made sure the family understood that his immune system is suppressed and he could be at risk, his mother said.
Both Dylan and KarlaAnne said they were looking forward to Dylan’s graduation simply because he was given such a grim diagnosis by his doctors years back.
“He couldn’t wait to walk across that stage to prove all these doctors wrong,” KarlaAnn said. “And it doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to do that now.”
The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has put a stop to school and all activities, forcing families into their homes, preventing large gatherings and stopping many of the rights of passage that high school seniors expect.
“It’s just a memory that every senior desires, graduating on that stage and getting their diploma,” Dylan said.
He’s not even sure at this point how his diploma will get to him.
What is certain is that he will graduate. He currently holds a 3.94 GPA and has gotten high ACT scores. His current plan is to attend college, majoring in chemical engineering, although he admits he may change his mind on that.
“I’m just really excited for what the future has in store for me. For college. For what job I’ll have. Just whatever,” he said.
“I just can’t wait for it. I just want this coronavirus to pass and just go back to what life was, to what Somerset was.”
He then points back to the street where just moments before a parade in his honor passed by. “And doing stuff like this for our community is what we need, because it shows that stuff like the coronavirus is not going to define what we are, and make us depressed at home all the time.”
KarlaAnne said she wanted to thank both Sheriff Speck and Chief Hunt for leading the parade, as well as thank everyone who participated in it.
Dylan added, “I love every one of them.”
