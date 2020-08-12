The start of a new school year can be stressful for parents even in the best of times: Back-to-school shopping for clothes and supplies, making sure their kids have been enrolled properly, keeping up with vaccinations other medical checks. Simply getting into a routine of catching the bus on time or driving the child to school can be daunting for the first few days.
This year, however, comes with its own headaches. COVID-19, the same illness that shut down schools last spring, is still around, with new cases being announced each day.
For that reason, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday he felt that recommending in-person learning be postponed until late next month was the right thing to do.
Some parents showed immediate frustration. And some parents were relieved.
"I agree with the governor's decision to push in-person learning back," said Hannah Singleton, whose daughter attends school in the Pulaski County system. "We've been fortunate enough to see the results from school districts in other states, who went on site, to have 20-plus kids test positive in just the first couple of weeks.
"I know this has been difficult on parents who work full-time while having younger children," Singleton added. "Some are dependent on the school system for more than just an education for their child, but also a safe space for their child to be while they're at work. Of course socialization is important as well, concerning one's mental health — especially in children. But all of this means nothing if we don't prioritize the safety and health of our children and the faculty of the school and that is all our governor is trying to do.
"Virtual learning isn't going to be of a lesser quality than in-person would have been," Singleton continued. "I can't speak for all of the county schools, but Northern Middle School's educators will be interactive and the virtual schedule is structured just like the in-person classes. All we can do at this point, as parents, is do our best to acclimate and trust in our educators and their ability to engage our children during this time of distance learning."
Even before the most recent developments, parents were faced with a difficult decision — do they send their kids to school, despite the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers, or do they choose distance learning?
Deatra Stevens, who has five school-age children, said she was set to send her kids back to school.
"I think as long as we follow the precautions that were originally suggested we would be fine to open," Stevens said.
But Beshear's announcement on Monday meant many districts around the state made the decision to start classes as distance learning only, taking the decision out of parents' hands.
Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said his system will attempt to resume in-person school after fall break, on Oct. 12.
"I know there will be many questions about how virtual instruction will take place," Richardson said. "Teachers will be reaching out to their students over the next few weeks. I ask for your patience as we navigate these difficult times."
Likewise, Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively announced that his district would not hold in-person classes until after September 25.
"There was actually no local control or decision making concerning this issue," Lively said in a social media statement. "The recommendation is frankly a mandate disguised as something less authoritative. Unfortunately, local Boards and Superintendents are left to answer for a decision that may not necessarily be their own. While student safety is our top priority, we recognize that the vast majority of our students requested in-person instruction, and our district worked diligently to provide a safe environment only to see the opportunity to honor their choice delayed."
For some parents, the delay in traditional school has caused a sudden panic and flurry of trying to schedule child care while the parents work, figuring out how to gain an electronic device for each of the multiple children in the home, or simply figuring out how to connect to internet – many rural families don’t have service, or are limited in their connectivity.
"It's going to be extremely tough to use only one chrome book per household," Stevens pointed out. "That's going to take all day. My children are supposed to be in a seat at school at Oak Hill Elementary, but right now we're all online.
"When everyone gets online at once, it runs slow," Stevens added. "But we still manage to get things done."
The financial aspect of online learning is something that one parent, Mary Blackburn-Barnett, asked others to consider. “We need to be mindful of those who are not fortunate enough to have the financial ability to afford the technology to be able to teach their children at home,” she said.
Blackburn-Barnett has several children who attend school in the Pulaski district.
“Yes, it will be a struggle for working parents – those working from home, those working outside the home – and we need to approach it with open minds,” she said. “At this time, we are only being asked to do this for a month. It is not expected to go without problems or issues.”
Some parents, like Nancy resident Akeya Baker, are facing the prospect of starting a kindergarten student by keeping them at home during an important stage in their development.
In her opinion, she said it would be better to hold off on starting school for pre-kindergarteners through second graders.
“It's an extremely important time in their education,” Baker said. “It really needs to be done face-to-face. Also, it teaches them social skills they will not get from virtual learning. There is a lot of group learning in early childhood classes. That enables our kids to learn to work together.”
And for some parents, they are facing the unlikely issue of having kids who want desperately to return to school.
"My kids miss it terribly," Stevens said. "I NEVER thought I'd hear my kids ASKING and wanting school to start back."
Even before the governor’s new recommendations, some parents had decided to follow the distance learning option rather than send their children to school. Somerset resident Kelly Burton has two children enrolled in the Somerset School district, but due to family circumstances, she and her husband were planning on taking the virtual learning option.
“I’m hopeful that positive cases will decline during the online period. I was apprehensive about sending my boys back on the original start date because I am five months pregnant and at a higher risk for complications from the virus and the effects it could have on a newborn are unknown,” Burton said.
She added that through a conversation with her doctor she learned that she was 50 to 70 percent more likely than a non-pregnant person her age to end up on a ventilator should she contract COVID-19.
As such, she knows that the virus holds very real risks for some people.
“I think that everyone is just trying to do the best they can given the stressful circumstances we are all under. I see the importance of school, and I am sad that my kids won’t have the school experiences they are used to for the foreseeable future. However, I also understand the importance of keeping my children, teachers, staff, and other families safe from this virus,” Burton said.
Some parents had contingency plans in mind. Sarah Wesley's daughter will be entering the sixth grade at Science Hill School this fall. She felt comfortable sending her back to the classroom, as "Science Hill has always made the safety and well-being of their students and staff their number one priority." However, Wesley also saw that the larger picture remained fluid.
"For the upcoming school year, we had chosen for our child to return to in-person classes," she said. "However, we knew that it was possible that the plans for how school would reopen could change. Therefore, we already had a plan in place for her if classes were to begin remotely.
"She will stay with family during the day while we are at work and we will help her with any questions she may have about assignments in the evening," added Wesley. "This past spring, her teachers were great about keeping in contact with her and making sure that parent’s were informed about assignments too."
Darlene Newell has three children in the Somerset Independent School System — a senior at Somerset High, a seventh-grader at Meece Middle, and a fourth-grader at Hopkins Elementary. She'll get to experience as a parent the challenges presented at each level of the educational ladder, but has taken a go-with-the-flow approach to the situation.
"It's a different experience for all of us; we are always going to go with whatever is best for our kiddos," she said. "The Somerset Independent School System has been great to our kids, so we want to do what's best for everyone.
"I know this is a struggle for teachers and staff," she added. "We kind of already knew things were going to be different this year, we just want our kids to have the best educational experiences possible, and whatever is set in place we will comply. I want to wish everyone the best this school year things may look different, but we as parents have to make the best of it. God bless us all during these times."
And with so many kids at different schools, Newell added with a wink, "We may have to get some more devices."
Of course, many children are missing out on "milestones" as the school year approaches. Heather Moody has daughters who are entering their senior and freshman years.
"It is tough. I hate that my senior missing out on all the ‘last’ firsts," Moody said. "Also, my 14-year-old is missing her first day day of Freshman year. As bad as I hate it, I also realize it’s just a situation that we all have to contend with. I don’t blame anyone for it and I do respect the decisions made for the safety of our students and staff.
"If my children contracted it, most likely, it would be like the flu and they would recover," Moody added. "However, I also care, daily, for my 78-year-old father who has many underlying health conditions. He would not survive it.
So yeah, it’s tough. But I truly think it’s the best decision right now," Moody continued. "Bottom line, this choice will not make everyone happy. I really do feel for the parents and guardians who do not have the means for virtual learning. Parents need to realize this situation is hard on everyone. I know many teachers and school staff who would much rather be in the classroom ... not on a computer screen.
"I know how they feel," Moody said. "I'm ready for some plain old 'normal.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.