How often do you hear of a group getting together in a hospital parking lot to blast music and honk their horns? What may sound like a disturbance at any other time was on Monday evening an opportunity for members of area churches to show their support for the staff at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
The Parking Lot Prayer Service was sponsored by the Lake Cumberland Ministerial Association, but was created by LCRH nurse and Victory Christian Fellowship member Gina Blanton.
Blanton is a Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) nurse, who used to be a nurse in ICU.
“I get to work from home right now, but my heart has been with them,” she explained as the top floor of LCRH’s parking structure began filling up with vehicles.
The aim was for members of any church, any denomination, to show up in the parking lot, listen to music and hear words of prayer from several area pastors.
Attendees had to remain in their vehicles, but they were encouraged to turn on their emergency flashers and honk – loudly and with gusto – as encouragement for the staff and patients within the hospital.
Blanton created a Facebook page last week, called “Pray For Our Staff at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.” She said it was a place for members of the community to post their prayers and words of encouragement for those who continued to make the hospital run in this environment.
Blanton had seen a video in which a group in Georgia held a similar event for their hospital, and she began connecting with the local Ministerial Association and hospital leaders to see if it would be possible to hold a similar event here.
“It’s just such a stressful time right now – high anxiety – and I just want people to know that we’re praying for them and we’re thinking about them and lifting them up,” she said.
Mark Harrell, the pastor of Victory Christian Fellowship, praised Blanton for her initiative.
“I cheered her on,” he said. “I challenged everybody [in the church] to step up and see how they could do something to help serve, and she took it and ran with it.”
Harrell was one of three pastors who spoke prayers during the event.
He said he was there because he wanted “to pray for our medical staff and the hospital and all these people in the front lines. We look at them as our heroes, having to work so hard and their families having to deal with it as well. They’re under a lot of stress and strain.”
Jessica Hall, the pastor of Beulah First Christian Church of God in Eubank, said she also spoke at the event to show support for those who were working in the hospital during this time.
“Because it’s scary,” she said of the current times. “Every day they have to walk in there. We can’t be in there with them, but we can be out here praying for them and praying with them and showing them that they’re not alone.”
Mike Grant, pastor of the Somerset First Church of the Nazarene offered prayers and thanks to those who attended the gathering.
“We’re grateful for everybody that shows up and supports them,” he said. “We’re thankful for the Ministerial Association as well for sponsoring it. And all the different churches and denominations.
“You know, it’s interesting,” he added. “I came from Georgia. We’ve been in Somerset almost two years. And we really thought that Georgia was faith-friendly, but they don’t hold a candle to the city of Somerset.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck led the program with an opening prayer.
“In this time, we want to say thank you for those who are on the front lines, and Lord we’re grateful for this hospital,” Keck prayed.
“I’m thankful that in rural America we have a tremendous regional hospital with leadership that will allow us to come to you in prayer. I’m thankful for their hearts that genuinely care about each and every life, but also care about our community.”
