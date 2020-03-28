Pulaski County Park is open, if under certain restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The park opened last Tuesday, with facilities such as the general store and bathhouses remaining closed. Two days later, Governor Andy Beshear asked state, local and county leaders to closely monitor parks for large gatherings in light of reports that people were playing basketball, congregating at campsites or participating in other activities at parks.
"We are definitely monitoring the park and reinforcing social distancing," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Friday. "We are following CDC, White House and National Park Service guidelines for the operation of parks."
Under the restrictions, which can be found in detail at pcparkky.gov:
• Playground equipment, primitive camping, general store, shelters, and bathhouses are not available.
• RV camping, open and day use areas, bike trails, boat ramp, and disc golf course are available.
• Park events scheduled through April 30 have been canceled or postponed.
Judge Kelley added that several maintenance staffers have been assisting two park employees with monitoring and reinforcing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He has been going there each day himself, and is optimistic that Pulaski Countians will take advantage of the park.
"I hope people will take full use of the mental and physical health benefits of being outdoors," he said, "but we must be diligent to socially distance ourselves, and maintain good personal health and hygiene practices. If someone is feeling sick or showing symptoms, he or she should definitely self isolate."
In his Facebook Live update on Friday, Judge Kelley did say that the park could close if visitors are abusing the rules now in place. "Please take advantage of the outdoors but be responsible," he said.
