Pulaski County Schools, Somerset Community College (SCC) and Campbellsville University gave updates on Wednesday on the status of classes during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said that the district is extending its iLearn days through Friday, April 3, which is now an iLearn day rather than a teacher workday.
“These days will include iLearn lessons 13 through 17,” Richardson said.
“Information concerning iLearn lessons for up to 20 days will be forthcoming,” he said.
This will not affect Spring Break, as that is still scheduled for April 6 through 10, he said.
“We are looking at ways to extend our feeding program through April 10,” Richardson said.
SCC announced that it was moving its classes to online only through March 27. All lab classes have been postponed until that date.
“The majority of college personnel will work remotely during this time,” SCC announced.
The college will offer limited access to certain areas of campus, including some computer labs, which will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No more than eight students will be allowed in the lab at a time, and social distancing policies will be in place.
Those labs include the Cooper Building, Room 110 at SCC’s main campus in Somerset.
Student services will be staffed remotely, and students can call 606-679-8501 for assistance.
“Before March 27, SCC leadership, in conjunction with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System president, will determine if it is safe to return to regular instruction with staff on campus or to continue online coursework and telework for staff,” the school stated.
Likewise, Campbellsville University moved to online-only classes through March 27.
“Faculty will communicate with their respective students as to how courses will be delivered. Students are responsible for completing coursework via the determined avenues of instruction,” the school stated.
Students without access to computers may use campus or center facilities, the school said. Sanitizer will be available to wipe down computers in between users.
“All university events, including sports competitions and practices, have been postponed until further notice,” the school said. That includes all university-sponsored international travel. Domestic travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
The Somerset location will participate in “wellness stations” for the university’s food service. Students who live in residence halls have the option of staying or returning home, but those who choose to leave must take all of their belongings out of their rooms.
