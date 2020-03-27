Jailer Anthony McCollum said the Pulaski County Detention Center is doing everything it can to keep inmates housed there safe from COVID-19.
He said Friday that the facility has implemented all of the protocols suggested by the Department of Corrections and Chief Justice John Minton, “to ensure everyone in the facility is at a reduced risk.”
Back on March 16, when County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley declared a state of emergency for the county, McCollum told the Commonwealth Journal he had put measures in place disallowing visitors into PCDC.
Since then, however, the facility has gone into a total lockdown. No visitors, no church service personnel. No work programs.
For the moment, not even law enforcement officers are allowed in, McCollum said. If officers need to bring a suspect into the jail, they can pull up outside and call in to have jailers come retrieve the suspect from the vehicle.
Once inside, new inmates must be screened and then go into an isolated cell for 14 days before they are allowed to be introduced into the general population.
“With limited space and a small facility, that becomes challenging, to find cells we can use for isolation,” McCollum said.
More cells have been freed up to be able to do that, he said. When an inmate is released from a cell, that cell is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before being used again.
As McCollum said, “It’s hard to have social distancing in the [main] cells,” which is why making all inmates are healthy is vital during this time.
McCollum said there has been a significant drop in the number of suspects being brought in by law enforcement, as they are attempting to find alternatives rather than bringing every suspect into the detention center.
Also assisting in keeping the population numbers in check are court hearings that are being held to determining which inmates can be released.
McCollum said each person is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis by the courts. Hearings are being held remotely via teleconference.
No one who is a threat or a harm to society is being released, McCollum said.
He added that both law enforcement and the court systems “have been really good about working with us.”
Staff are also undergoing different protocols, he said. Staff returning to work need to be screened by nursing staff before being allowed to work near the inmates.
McCollum said that the jail’s population has realized the need for the lockdown and are complying.
“They’ve been pretty understanding through all of this,” he said.
So has staff, with McCollum commending them for their hard work.
“They have pulled together and are making the facility safe and secure,” he said.
“I’m very proud of them.”
