Virus or no virus, the sun continues to shine bright on our old Kentucky home.
The Pulaski County High School Choir has recently reminded us of that through song.
A video featuring the voices of the local school choir and images of this area has gone viral on community Facebook pages recently, helping to lift spirits and give the students a chance to be heard, even though they don’t have the opportunity to come together in concert.
Choir director Meredith Braun said that they’d seen similar videos of student choirs, some singing their parts together but from their own home locations, and wanted to do something similar. She knew it would be difficult to pull together in that form however, particularly from an editing standpoint.
Then she had an idea.
“I realized that when we were getting ready for the Citizens (National Bank) centennial one day, I happened to pull out my phone and record it,” said Braun. “I thought it would be fun to do something with that.”
In February, Citizens National Bank in Somerset held its 100th birthday celebration, and the choir sang the state song, “My Old Kentucky Home,” for the occasion. It was a stirring performance by the ensemble, an elite group of 32 chamber singers from the program.
To pair with the recording of the song, Braun has her students go out and take pictures from around the community to edit into a sort of slideshow video. Submissions from teachers and parents were taken as well. They include photos of the green lights and green-colored fountain on the town square which symbolizes recognition of the struggle with the COVID-19 virus; pictures of health care workers; families and young people at home; and the downtown mural on the side of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce building.
Also including is a picture of various choir students from a Zoom teleconferencing session, just to show some of the faces behind the music, noted Braun.
The attention the video has received has been heartwarming for Braun, who said she was just trying to “find something to engage students.” She noted that the video has over 200 shares now, as well as over 3,600 views on YouTube. The video has even gotten attention from around the rest of the state; “Somebody said that WYMT aired it right before they switched over to the governor’s (daily) press conference,” said Braun.
Overall, Braun’s choir program at PCHS has 120 students. While “My Old Kentucky Home” is a beloved song in the commonwealth, one might not be sure if young people would be as familiar with it, but Braun said her students were; “Most of them have sung it in middle school a lot.”
Being a choir director and music teacher has been a challenge with students not in classes because of the ongoing coronavirus situation. She’s found ways to keep students making music, however, and learning about it. They’ve been able to log practice time on audio tracks, watch opera performances and concerts that Braun has provided, and read articles about music and its positive effects, as well as observe links to local artists and information about composition and music theory.
While all that is productive, “it’s not like being together, y’know?” said Braun, who normally has three choir classes per day. “... It’s sad not to make music together. For many of them, it’s a stress reliever.”
Their old Kentucky home -- right there in the choir. The video is a reminder of the magic they make when coming together.
