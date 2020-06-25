In this Aug. 4, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., waives to the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic, in Fancy Farm, Ky. Kentucky's premiere political event — the campaign speeches before raucous partisans at the Fancy Farm picnic — will be silenced this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s 140th picnic has been scaled back and the Aug. 1, 2020, political speeches were canceled, according to the event's organizers in the Graves County community of Fancy Farm. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)