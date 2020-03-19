While there are no confirmed patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pulaski County as yet, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) said Thursday that health officials are investigating a potential case.
"There is a person of interest we are investigating," LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree said. "We are responding as if it confirmed; but, at this point, there are no confirmed cases.
"We will do an official announcement anytime we get a confirmed case," he added.
The health department's response in treating the case as if it were positive is indicative of the statewide efforts spearheaded by Governor Andy Beshear to slow the virus' spread as it grips the world in a global pandemic. Most "public-facing" businesses have been ordered to close, restaurants have been restricted to carry-out or drive-thru customers, and government offices have moved as many services as possible online or via telephone.
Businesses which remain open must still practice CDC guidelines as far as social distancing and disinfecting: keeping six feet apart, cleaning surfaces, washing hands and practicing hygiene, and sending sick employees home.
The health department is charged with ensuring local compliance as well as tracking the virus.
Crabtree joined county officials earlier this week in a press conference announcing that Pulaski County is under a state of emergency at least through April 16. It is currently recommended that anyone who feels sick call ahead to their health provider before going in, so that they may be screened for potential testing and limit potential exposure.
For the latest information, visit lcdhd.org, kycovid19.ky.gov, and cdc.gov. You may also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.