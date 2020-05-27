Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett is adding additional staff in her office to handle what she says is a perplexing and overwhelming situation leading up to COVID-19-delayed primary elections June 23.
Both Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael G. Adams are encouraging registered voters to vote by absentee ballot, a method Burnett is not encouraging because she says it will overwhelm clerks' offices across the state.
"I got 200 requests yesterday (Tuesday) (for absentee ballot applications)," Burnett said. An application must be mailed to the voter and the voter completes the form and returns it to the clerk's office. The clerk's office then mails the voter a ballot which must be marked and returned by June 23. There is no requirement for an excuse for absentee voting as has been the case in previous elections.
Early voting is permitted during the upcoming primary elections. Burnett said she is concerned by a state request that voters call the clerk's office and a make an appointment to vote, beginning June 8, at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center and at the six Super Precincts on Election Day. Also, on Saturday, June 20 there will be an additional early voting center, drive-through only, at Rocky Hollow Recreation Center off South Central Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"If people make an appointment to vote and there are people in line who don't have an appointment, we have to let the people in line vote," Burnett said. "That's not going to sit very well with people who have appointments," she surmised.
Dwight Sears, Somerset-based member of the State Board of Elections, said purpose of appointments is to keep long lines from forming at polling places as some other states have experienced. He suggested county clerks work with polling place officers to let people with appointments vote first but nobody wanting to vote will be turned away. The State Board of Elections is requesting voters call ahead to schedule a time to vote. No voter will be turned away, with that said, the voter who called ahead will be given first priority to vote ahead of those who don’t.
Pulaski County, in a modified voting plan sent the the State Board of Elections, established six Super Precincts where in-person voting can be done on Election Day. Locations of Super Precincts are: Nancy Elementary School, 240 Ky. 196; Southwestern High School, 1755 WTLO Road; Southern Middle School, 198 Southern School Road; Shopville Elementary School, 10 Shopville Road; Science Hill Elementary School, 6007 North U.S. 27; and Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, 340 Oak Leaf Lane.
Any registered voter in Pulaski County may go to ANY of the six voting stations and vote Election Day. There are no precinct or geographical designations. All six polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day. These six locations will be the only in-person voting places on Election Day.
"We haven't heard anything from the State Board as to whether Pulaski County's modified plan has been approved," Burnett said. "It's crazy ... our phones are ringing off the hook ... car dealers, people who want to license their cars ... they want us to open," the county clerk revealed. She said she will be hiring up to four temporary clerks to handle logistics of absentee voting.
"Nothing has been approved yet. We're waiting to get all 120 counties in. (The plan's approval or rejection) will probably be the first of next week," Sears told the Commonwealth Journal.
Later, Sears said he talked with Jared Dearing, executive director, State Board of Elections, and 119 of 120 counties have submitted voting plans. "We'll probably met Tuesday to approve the plans," he said. "We’re looking at individual voter metrics and logistics as every county will be unique in needs."
The absentee voter portal went live on Friday and as of (Wednesday) morning, we have had over 135,000 requests ...the portal is working extremely well," Sears said. "Also, as of (Tuesday) we’ve had more than 150,000 new voter requests."
“Voting absentee is easy, secure and wildly popular,” Adams said. “I’m grateful to the Kentuckians who understand we have fewer voting locations available and fewer poll workers available because of COVID-19 –– not only are these Kentuckians being good citizens by voting, but by voting absentee they’re being good citizens in relieving the pressure on our voting locations and our poll workers.”
Upon introducing the absentee ballot request portal late Friday, Adams noted:
* It requires a voter to verify identity with date of birth and Social Security number.
* Ballot envelopes have bar codes for tracking.
* Election officials will verify each voter's signature on an absentee ballot envelope matches the voter’s signature of record.
Absentee ballots may also be obtained from a voter’s county clerk, in-person or by phone, fax or email. Absentee ballots are treated as securely and secretly as any other ballot, and can be either delivered by a voter personally to the county clerk’s office, or mailed back with no postage due, Adams said.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 election is Monday, June 15. the secretary of state noted.
Final election results will be delayed, Burnett said. "We have to count absentee ballots received by June 27 as long as the ballots are postmarked by June 23, she explained. Final results must be reported to the State Board of Elections by June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.