Residents of Pulaski woke up Wednesday morning to hear that the county was back in the Red as far as COVID-19 cases.
That means that numbers are back on the rise, mainly thanks to the delta variant that has been spreading quickly across the U.S.
“We are keeping an eye on the situation,” said Tracy Aaron, director of Health Education for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. “Is it concerning? Yes, it is.”
The currently spreading delta variant is such a concern because it spreads more quickly and the symptoms are more severe in many patients, making them sicker than the original version of COVID-19 would have.
She added, “In several counties, the virus is spreading pretty rapidly, which is what was predicted for the delta variant. Many of our counties in just the last week have really increased, and numbers are increasing significantly.”
In fact, the numbers are climbing so sharply that Aaron said, “There was some discussion [among health officials] that the numbers are pretty much the same right now, at this time of the year, as last year for our district.”
That’s especially concerning since the start of school is right around the corner. Aaron pointed to Governor Andy Beshear’s recent recommendations for schools, which said that schools that want to minimize disruption should have all students and adults wear masks indoors.
Barring that, the Governor recommended that all unvaccinated adults and unvaccinated students 12 years old and older should wear masks, as should all students under the age of 12.
Aaron stressed that health officials also want to see as many people as possible get vaccinated.
Pulaski is one of the top counties in the 10-county district in terms of vaccination rates, with Aaron saying the current rate sits at 39.68%.
Only Taylor County is higher, with a rate of 42.5%.
Counties on the lower end of the scale include Clinton and McCreary counties, which both have vaccination rates of 24%.
Places around the county, such as health departments, are still offering vaccinations, and many people are still getting vaccinated, Aaron said.
She said that there are also still many places in the county that are offering testing, and she encouraged anyone who is not feeling well or is experiencing symptoms to get tested to rule out COVID-19.
Aaron said that vaccination seems to be effective against the delta variant, as far as health officials can tell, and that, while being vaccinated doesn’t completely prevent someone from getting COVID, it can help keep them from having major symptoms.
“For those people who have been vaccinated, there’s nothing wrong with wearing your mask,” she said. “That’s just protecting you as well as others. Because some people have gotten COVID who have been vaccinated – that number is not very high – but just as a precaution, it’s good to think about the other person.”
She also encouraged people to continue taking the measures that have been discussed since the very beginning of the pandemic: Stay out of large crowds, wash your hands, and if you are feeling sick, please stay at home, she said.
