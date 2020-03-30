April is well known throughout the region as Spring Cleanup month.
As organized by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE (Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment), the month is typically packed with events geared toward reducing litter along well-traveled highways or locations which attract a great deal of people (like Lake Cumberland). This year, however, concerns over the novel coronavirus have shut down a number of businesses and canceled several events.
The latest casualty is the Pulaski County Clean Sweep, originally scheduled for April 22, to clean up U.S. 27 through the county as well as several byways.
“Given current social distancing guidelines, we are delaying this event, which usually attracts more than 1,000 volunteers. We regret to have to postpone it, but at this time, we believe it is the best decision for the safety of our community, volunteers and staff,” said Pulaski County Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten, who is one of the event organizers.
Masten also announced that the county’s bulk item collection week has been rescheduled for May 4-8. Items such as furniture, electronics and mattresses (wrapped in plastic) may be left on the curb with residents’ regular trash to be picked up at the regular collection day and time. Customers are limited to five bulky items.
Local Clean Sweep organizers are hoping that individuals will continue with their own cleanup efforts.
“We encourage anyone who would like to pick up on their own to please do so. We will be happy to provide you with cleanup supplies if you want to spend some time in the great outdoors taking personal responsibility for our environment,” added Tammie Nazario, President and CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, which also is an organizer of the event.
To request trash bags, vinyl gloves or safety vests to conduct your own cleanup, please contact the PRIDE office at 606-677-6150 or PRIDE@centertech.com.
