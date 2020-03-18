With government agencies and most businesses closed to foot traffic to slow the the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett is letting citizens knows how to access her office's services.
The clerk's office closed to the public on Tuesday in accordance with Governor Andy Beshear's decision to begin closing non-essential services. It's expected to remain closed until at least March 30. According to Burnett, core staff will continue to support mail, online transactions, and to continue preparations for the Primary election — which has also been rescheduled for June 23.
"I know this decision will inconvenience a lot of people," Burnett stated, "so my staff and I are prepared to help answer any questions and we will be here to process any mail, online renewals and phone-in renewals."
Citizens should be aware of these protocols for the following services.
• Renewing car tags — There are three options:
- Online renewal at www.drive.ky.gov requires a credit card to process payment.
- Mail in renewals to Pulaski County Clerk, P.O. Box 739, Somerset, KY 42502. Please include your insurance card, phone number, and write your driver's license number on your check.
- Call 606-679-2042 with a credit card to process payment.
• Vehicle transfers — Transferring vehicle registrations has been suspended until further notice. Individuals who have purchased a vehicle, either in or out of state, will need to retain their documents until the county clerk's office can reopen to complete the transaction.
• Voter registration — The election staff will continue to prepare for the June 23 Primary. Voters may register or update their addresses by submitting a new registration form online at www.govoteky.com. Due to the date change, contact the office for more information. Voters who qualify to absentee vote by mail may call to request an application.
• Notary licensing — Oath and bonding are suspended until further notice.
• Permanent records/real estate — Document recording may be submitted by mail to Pulaski County Clerk, P.O. Box 739, Somerset, KY 42502. Contact the clerk's office for information about requesting copies.
Burnett thanked the public for their patience in this matter.
