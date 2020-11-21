Pulaski County Detention Center is working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak as 11 employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
PCDC Captain Randy Wiles told the Commonwealth Journal Saturday evening that the jail is implementing plans made months ago, as the pandemic first gripped the state, to control the spread of COVID-19. Jailer Anthony McCollum instituted tightened restrictions this week as positive results were first reported.
"At this time, no inmates have any symptoms but are being tested as a precaution," Capt. Wiles said. "Jailer McCollum is working closely with the local health department and the Department of Corrections, following their guidelines and recommendations."
The captain continued that the jail is utilizing more part-time employees as well as overtime to ensure proper staffing while the affected deputies are quarantined. He added that inmates are being allowed extra free phone calls "to keep in touch with loved ones during these uncertain times.
Capt. Wiles expressed appreciation for the tremendous support PCDC continues to receive from local leaders and the law enforcement community.
"We're working with law enforcement and they're only bringing arrestees that are a danger to the community," Wiles said. "They're citing more to court."
That practice was also implemented across Kentucky back in the spring during the initial statewide COVID-19 shutdown. PCDC's population as of Saturday night stood at 286.
