The Lake Cumberland District Health Department announced two new deaths in Pulaski over the weekend, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 14.
The first was announced with the health department’s Friday report. He was listed as being a 90-year-old male.
Then, on Sunday the health department reported the death of a different 90-year-old male who was listed as being in a nursing home.
As of Sunday evening, Pulaski has 304 active cases, 13 of whom are hospitalized and the rest are self-isolated.
District-wide, the health department is showing 1,107 active cases with 61 people hospitalized. There have been a total of 108 deaths, which the department says is a 1.48% mortality rate.
All 10 counties in the district are in the Red-Critical range of COVID-19 spread.
