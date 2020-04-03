Pulaski County (PC) Park will comply with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's new order for state parks as coronavirus numbers continue to surge.
The governor announced Thursday evening that there would be be no overnight stays allowed at state parks beginning Friday. "It's making sure that we're not creating opportunities for people to create a crowd," he said, "and we're not presenting a haven for those coming from other places."
While run by county government, PC Park — operated on just over 800 acres of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' property along Lake Cumberland — is more closely akin to state parks than the municipal parks Beshear had already asked local governments to shut down.
According to the announcement, overnight stays at PC Park have also been suspended in part due to a recent increase in vandalism.
Beginning Monday, April 6, Pulaski Park will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Overnight, the road leading into the park will be blocked. County officials expect the order to be in place at least through May 1 (as with school closures and court restrictions). All other social distancing restrictions (no playgrounds, shelters, restrooms, cabins and general store) will also remain in place at the park. Those with camping reservations through May 1 will be refunded their money.
"We hope to resume our normal park operations soon," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Friday, "but safety for our citizens remains priority number one. We must do everything we can to slow the spread of this virus. The next three weeks are critical. Our staff has done an amazing job creating an environment that families can enjoy at PC Park, and we will open back up to the public as soon as we feel it is safe to do so."
