The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's decision to delay opening of recreational areas around Lake Cumberland because of coronavirus fears apparently will not affect the "official" opening next Tuesday of Pulaski County Park.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Thursday afternoon " ... as of now, campsites, the General Store and shelters at the park will open March 24." He said bathhouses will remain closed to avoid close contact by park users in line with COVID-19 precautions.
The park, near Nancy, is the only county-operated park on Lake Cumberland. The 804-acre gem offers a beach, swimming, boat ramps, courtesy dock, RV camping, primitive camping, fishing, bike and hiking trails, playgrounds, rental cabins, two-18 hole disc golf courses, basketball court, volleyball courts and seven shelters for daily rental. The park also hosts special family friendly events all through the summer season.
Pulaski County Park is located on the Fishing Creek arm of Lake Cumberland. There is easy access from Fishing Creek to the main body of Lake Cumberland.
Lake Cumberland is one of the largest man-made lakes in the country. Many parts of the lake are over a mile in width and the water averages 90 feet deep. Some 101 miles long, the lake extends from Wolf Creek Dam in Russell County eastward through Pulaski County to near Corbin. There are more than 1,255 miles of shoreline and over 63,000 surface acres of water providing plenty of room for boating, fishing, water sports and siteseeing.
Pulaski County Park is primarily wooded and the terrain is rugged. Squirrel, deer, raccoon, wild turkey, chipmunk and rabbit are among species of wildlife that call the park home. Flocks of Canadian geese inhabit the lake in and near the park.
