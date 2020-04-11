With the nation still in the thick of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Pulaski County Board of Education has announced plans to hold its April meeting online.
“We continue to conduct business for our school system,” Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said. “We will be following social distancing rules as we conduct our board meeting, distancing from each other in our board room.”
The meeting will be broadcast at the board’s regularly monthly meeting time and location, next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. from the board’s central office on North Main Street in Somerset. However, in accordance with Executive Order 2020-243 and in an effort to prevent COVID-19’s spread, the public will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person.
Instead, citizens are encouraged to watch the meeting live on the Pulaski County Schools youtube channel, a link to which will be posted on the Pulaski County Schools Facebook page and on the district web page at www.pulaski.net.
“It’s our priority to keep people as limited to exposure as possible during this time,” Richardson said.
