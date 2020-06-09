The Pulaski County School District — currently making plans for how to reopen schools after in-person instruction was shut down last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is seeking parents' input through a new survey.
On Monday, Pulaski Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson sent out a "one-call" message advising parents of the survey.
"Planning for the 2020-21 school year is proving to be a challenging process," Richardson wrote. "…Governor [Andy] Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education has asked districts to prepare for a variety of possibilities when it comes to our return to school in the fall."
The survey asks parents to identify their top three concerns about sending their child(ren) back to school this fall, whether their home has access to internet service and the type of connection, their preference for receiving instruction (in person, online or on an alternating schedule), whether the child(ren) will ride a school bus, and any other concerns the parent may have.
During a special-called meeting last Thursday, Richardson advised school board members that one opening date being considered is August 5 but there are currently as many as six calendar drafts which have been prepared as district officials await to hear more from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Kentucky's school districts closed to in-person instruction on March 16 and finished the year online and through iLearn packets.
"Our #1 goal and hope is to begin the school year at school with as much face-to-face instruction as possible," Richardson stated in Monday's message. "It is still early in the summer and we are still waiting for guidance from the state. When that guidance comes, we will have a plan ready to fit the recommendations and keep our kids and staff safe."
