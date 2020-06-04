The Kentucky State Board of Elections on Wednesday approved Pulaski County's voting plans for the 2020 primary elections. The plans include enhanced absentee voting and six Super Precincts as voting places on COVID-19-delayed Primary Election Day June 23.
No-excuse absentee voting is already underway and in-person voting will begin next Monday (June 8) at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center. In-person voting at the Fire Training Center will continue through June 22. Voting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Also, on June 13 and June 20; the last two Saturdays before Election Day, in-person voting at the Fire Training Center may be done between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. On June 20, drive-through voting will be done at Rocky Hollow Recreation Center between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
For Primary Election Day, six Super Precincts have been established for in-person voting. Super Precinct locations are Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Science Hill Elementary School, Old Shopville gymnasium (same location as the former Shopville voting place), Southern Elementary School, Southwestern High School and Nancy Elementary gymnasium. Voting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett, chair of Pulaski County Board of Elections, said ANY registered voter in Pulaski County may go to ANY of the Super Precincts and vote on Election Day. She pointed out that electronic polling books (e-poll books) will be used and a voter's driver's license will serve as voter identification. E-poll books will search voter rolls for the name of a registered voter without a driver's license.
The six Super Precincts will be the only voting places on Election Day. The State Board of Elections is urging voters to call the county clerk's office (679-2042) and make an appointment to vote at the Super Precinct where you plan to vote. Nobody will be turned away, but voters with appointments will be given priority over those without appointments. The State Board of Elections says appointments to vote are an effort to prevent long lines forming at the polls. Burnett has expressed concern that putting voters with appointments ahead of voters without appointments may cause misunderstandings at polling places, but she must follow state guidelines.
Burnett urged voters to vote as early as possible to avoid lines that violate social distancing. She said all voting equipment will be sanitized after each voter.
Enhanced absentee voting and methods of obtaining a ballot have caused confusion.
Here are the processes:
• Contact the county clerk's office by phone or e-mail and the potential voter will be sent an application for a ballot. The potential voter must complete the application and mail it back to the clerk's office, and a ballot will be mailed to the voter. The ballot must be marked and mailed to the clerk's office and postmarked by June 23. Burnett says she is trying to get two more telephone lines into her office to avoid phone tie-ups.
• Apply online at the state voter portal (http://govoteky.com/ and click "Absentee Ballot Request"). Complete the absentee ballot application online and forward it to the clerk's office. A ballot will be sent to the voter by mail. It must be marked and returned to be clerk's office by June 23. Deadline for applying for an absentee ballot is June 15.
The state is supposed to pay the postage, however Burnett says she didn't get postage-paid envelopes from the state until Wednesday. A drop box will be at the courthouse to put marked ballots.
No official results of primary voting will be released until June 30, deadline for submitting final voting results to the State Board of Elections. Absentee ballots postmarked June 23 will be counted if received by June 27. Burnett said unofficial results may be released to the media on Election Night with an emphasis on unofficial.
A Ballot Processing Committee has been formed. It is made up of Republicans Rick Barker and Tanya Brown and Democrats Rodney Casada and Mark Vaught with Burnett as overseer.
Brown is a deputy county clerk, Vaught is election coordinator, Barker and Casada are members of the county Board of Elections.
As early as next week, the committee will do a daily count of absentee ballots. Burnett assured the ballots will be secure and no information will be released until unofficial totals Election Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.