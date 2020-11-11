Pulaski County is in the midst of a coronavirus (COVID-19) surge that has caused county officials to close the local courthouse to walk-in traffic starting Thursday.
The move was announced Wednesday with the county solidly in the "Red Zone-Critical" range as the rate of community spread climbed to 37.59 per 100,000 people. Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley noted that the administration is acting in accordance with Governor Andy Beshear's Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. A tentative timeline for reopening has not yet been set.
"When we start to see a decline in cases, we will try to reopen," Judge Kelley said. "We're just trying to do our part to keep the community safe."
While some public offices in the 10-county Lake Cumberland district have been forced to close by positive cases or exposure quarantines, Judge Kelley told the Commonwealth Journal that the county is fully staffed but employees are working when possible. He added that the county's Emergency Operations Center is operating at Level 4, second to lowest, because staffers are still coordinating emergency deliveries for medications and groceries for individuals without other means to obtain those items.
"There haven't been any spikes in our departments yet," Kelley said. "Some have been quarantined as precautionary measures due to possible exposure."
The county had already moved its first Fiscal Court meeting of the month, set for Thursday, to livestreaming only via Facebook. Should citizens need the services of the following county offices, they should call:
• Pulaski County Judge's Office — 606-678-4853.
• Pulaski County Clerk's Office — 606-679-2042 for assistance with deeds or car registrations.
• Pulaski County PVA — 606-679-1812.
• Pulaski County Sheriff's Office — 606-678-5145.
